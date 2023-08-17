VAV RADYO CANLI YAYINA MESAJ GÖNDER

Hac Belgeseli 17 Ağustos 2023 1. Bölüm
İşitme engelliler için umre ibadeti 17 Ağustos 2023 2. Bölüm
Hacca Hazırlık 17 Ağustos 2023 3. Bölüm
Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş ile Hac sohbeti 17 Ağustos 2023 4. Bölüm
Ekrem Demirli ile Hac Sohbeti 17 Ağustos 2023 5. Bölüm
Hacca Manevi Hazırlık 18 Ağustos 2023 6. Bölüm
Hac İbadeti Nasıl Yapılır? 18 Ağustos 2023 7. Bölüm
İslam'ın Beş Şartından: Hac 18 Ağustos 2023 8. Bölüm
Arafat Duası 22 Ağustos 2023 9. Bölüm
Arafat'a Çıkarken Edilecek Dua 22 Ağustos 2023 10. Bölüm
Arafat'tan Müzdelife'ye Geçerken Okunacak Dua 22 Ağustos 2023 11. Bölüm
İhramdan Çıktıktan Sonra Okunacak Dua 22 Ağustos 2023 12. Bölüm
Kabe'yi görünce okunacak dua 22 Ağustos 2023 13. Bölüm
Mina'da okunacak dua 22 Ağustos 2023 14. Bölüm
Müzdelife Vakfesinde Okunacak Dua 22 Ağustos 2023 15. Bölüm
Temettü hacı nedir, nasıl yapılır? 21 Ağustos 2023
İhramdan çıkmanın hükmü nedir? 21 Ağustos 2023
Vekaleten haccın hükümleri nelerdir? 21 Ağustos 2023
Şeytan taşlamadan haccı tamamlamak caiz midir? 21 Ağustos 2023
Kadınlar ihramdan çıkarken saçlarını ne kadar kesmelidir? 21 Ağustos 2023

Arafat'a Çıkarken Edilecek Dua

Allah'ım ümidim yalnızca sensin ve yalnızca sana dua ediyorum

