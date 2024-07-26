VAV RADYO CANLI YAYINA MESAJ GÖNDER

Mesnevî-i Ma'nevî | Mevlânâ Celâleddîn-i Rûmî 26 Temmuz 2024 28. Bölüm
Yitik Cennet | Sezai Karakoç 26 Temmuz 2024 27. Bölüm
Uzun Hikaye | Mustafa Kutlu 26 Temmuz 2024 26. Bölüm
Metafizik | Fahreddin Er- Râzî 26 Temmuz 2024 25. Bölüm
Fusûsü’l-hikem | Muhyiddin İbnü'l-Arabî 26 Temmuz 2024 24. Bölüm
El- Fütûhâtü'l Mekkiyye | İbnü'l Arabi 26 Temmuz 2024 23. Bölüm
Vesîletü'n Necât | Süleyman Çelebi 26 Temmuz 2024 22. Bölüm
El-Hikemü'l - Atâ'iyye | Atâullah İskenderi 26 Temmuz 2024 21. Bölüm
El-Fıkhu'l-Ekber | Ebu Hanife 26 Temmuz 2024 20. Bölüm
İhyâ'u Ulmû'id-Din | Gazzâlî 26 Temmuz 2024 19. Bölüm
Güvercin Gerdanlığı | İbn Hazm 26 Temmuz 2024 18. Bölüm
Kutadgu Bilig | Yusuf Has Hacib 26 Temmuz 2024 17. Bölüm
Mukaddime | İbn Haldun 26 Temmuz 2024 16. Bölüm
Âmâk-ı Hayal | Filibeli Ahmed Hilmi 26 Temmuz 2024 15. Bölüm
Seyahatname | Evliya Çelebi 26 Temmuz 2024 14. Bölüm
Mantıku't Tayr | Ferîdüddin Attâr 26 Temmuz 2024 13. Bölüm
Marifetname | Erzurumlu İbrahim Hakkı 26 Temmuz 2024 12. Bölüm
Bu Ülke | Cemil Meriç 26 Temmuz 2024 11. Bölüm
Çile | Necip Fazıl Kısakürek 26 Temmuz 2024 10. Bölüm
Yiğit Düştüğü Yerden Kalkar | Sadık Albayrak 26 Temmuz 2024 9. Bölüm
Siyasetname | Nizam'ül Mülk 26 Temmuz 2024 8. Bölüm
Gül Yetiştiren Adam | Rasim Özdenören 26 Temmuz 2024 7. Bölüm
Var Olmak | Nurettin Topçu 26 Temmuz 2024 6. Bölüm
El - İşarat Ve't - Tenbihat | İbn-i Sina 26 Temmuz 2024 5. Bölüm
Dede Korkut Hikayeleri 26 Temmuz 2024 4. Bölüm
Beş Şehir | Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar 26 Temmuz 2024 3. Bölüm
Safahat - Mehmet Akif Ersoy 26 Temmuz 2024 2. Bölüm
Hay Bin Yakzan - İbn Sina ve İbn Tufeyl I Kitabiyat 26 Temmuz 2024 1. Bölüm

Fusûsü’l-Hikem | Muhyiddin İbnü'l-Arabî

Fusûsü’l-hikem, İbnü'l-Arabî'nin özelde Hz. Peygamber'in genelde ise peygamberlerin hakikate ilişkin marifetlerini nassın, aklın ve dilin imkanlarını kullanarak ele aldığı ve bunun üzerine bir varlık ve insan yorumu ortaya koyduğu eseridir.

