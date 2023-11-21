VAV RADYO CANLI YAYINA MESAJ GÖNDER

Sinema ve Seyirci | Millet Kıraathanesi 21 Kasım 2023 131. Bölüm
Tasavvufta Zikrin Önemi | Millet Kıraathanesi 14 Kasım 2023 130. Bölüm
Filistin Meselesinin Tarihi I Millet Kıraathanesi 07 Kasım 2023 129. Bölüm
Eşref Ziya Terzi | Millet Kıraathanesi 24 Ekim 2023 128. Bölüm
Hollywood filmleriyle şekillenen devlet: İsrail I Millet Kıraathanesi 19 Ekim 2023 127. Bölüm
İcazetname, Şehadetname ve Diploma | Millet Kıraathanesi 10 Ekim 2023 126. Bölüm
Gülper Refiğ'in Gözünden Eşi Halit Refiğ I Millet Kıraathanesi 05 Ekim 2023 125. Bölüm
Türkiye'de İnanç ve Dindarlık I Millet Kıraathanesi 26 Eylül 2023 124. Bölüm
Sosyoloji Bilimi I Millet Kıraathanesi 19 Eylül 2023 123. Bölüm
TÜGVA'nın kuruluşu ve projeleri I Millet Kıraathanesi 12 Eylül 2023 121. Bölüm
İslam Medeniyetinin İnşasında Türkler I Millet Kıraathanesi 05 Eylül 2023 120. Bölüm
Modernite ve modernleşme I Millet Kıraathanesi 29 Ağustos 2023 119. Bölüm
Prof. Dr. Mahmud Esad Coşan'ın Hayatına Dair | Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Ağustos 2023 118. Bölüm
Bayram Bilge Tokel | Millet Kıraathanesi 15 Ağustos 2023 117. Bölüm
Duayen gazetecilerin ardından I Millet Kıraathanesi 25 Temmuz 2023 116. Bölüm
Sadettin Ökten I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 115. Bölüm
İbadet mutlaka ahlak inşa eder mi? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 114. Bölüm
Türkiye'nin modernleşme ve batılılaşma meselesi | Millet Kıraathanesi 03 Temmuz 2023 113. Bölüm
Yazar Selahattin Yusuf | Millet Kıraathanesi 03 Temmuz 2023 112. Bölüm
Araştırmacı - Yazar Said Ercan | Millet Kıraathanesi 15 Haziran 2023 111. Bölüm
Kitap Sevenler Cemiyeti | Millet Kıraathanesi 07 Haziran 2023 110. Bölüm
Prof. Dr. Süleyman Kızıltoprak | Millet Kıraathanesi 02 Haziran 2023 105. Bölüm
Turan Mustafa Türkmenoğlu'nun Hatıraları | Millet Kıraathanesi 02 Haziran 2023 104. Bölüm
Kültürlerarası Sanat Ve Müzik | Millet Kıraathanesi I Millet Kıraathanesi 09 Haziran 2023 103. Bölüm
Dijital Medya ve Geleneksel Medya | Millet Kıraathanesi 09 Haziran 2023 102. Bölüm
Tarihi Dizilere Olan İlginin Sebepleri I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 101. Bölüm
Savaşta Yavuz, Şiirde Selim I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 100. Bölüm
"Meşrep insanın esma tecellisidir" I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 99. Bölüm
Depremde yıkılan tarihi yapılar I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 98. Bölüm
İyiliğin Kötülüğü Bertaraf Edici Gücü I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 96. Bölüm
Yayıncılıkta Dijitalleşmenin Durumu I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 95. Bölüm
Prof. Dr. Mustafa İsen I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 94. Bölüm
Gökdemir İhsan I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 93. Bölüm
Prof. Dr. Haluk Oral I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 92. Bölüm
Hakan Dedeler I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 91. Bölüm
Kerem Kınık I Millet Kıraathanesi 04 Eylül 2023 90. Bölüm
Afrika'nın Dünü ve Bugünü I Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Temmuz 2023 40. Bölüm
Dünden Bugüne Hikayecilik I Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Temmuz 2023 39. Bölüm
Prof. Dr. Şaban Teoman Duralı'nın Ardından I Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Temmuz 2023 38. Bölüm
Rap Müziğin Başarı Ölçütü Nedir? I Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Temmuz 2023 37. Bölüm
Daha İyi Bir İnsan Nasıl Olunur? I Millet Kıraathanesi 22 Temmuz 2023 36. Bölüm
Sezai Karakoç'un Mücadelesi I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 35. Bölüm
Santur ve Tarihçesi I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 34. Bölüm
Ailenin Adı Yok I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 33. Bölüm
Hızın Bir Karşıtı Olarak: Dolma Kalem I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 32. Bölüm
Geçmişten Bugüne Yayıncılık I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 31. Bölüm
Gazeteci Ahmet Tezcan'ın Hayat Hikayesi I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 30. Bölüm
Ekrem Kızıltaş'ın Gazetecilik Serüveni I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 29. Bölüm
Felsefeye İhtiyacımız Var mı? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 28. Bölüm
Tecrübe Arttıkça Heyecan Azalır mı? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 27. Bölüm
Yazmak Yetenek midir Yoksa Çalışarak Kazanılabilir mi? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 26. Bölüm
Sosyal Medyanın Psikolojik Etkileri I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 25. Bölüm
İstanbul'un Tarihi I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 24. Bölüm
16. bölüm I Asırlık Gece 15 Temmuz 04 Eylül 2023 16. Bölüm
Klasikleri neden okuruz? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 9. Bölüm
Mehmet Niyazi'nin Hayatı I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 8. Bölüm
İslamafobi İslam Düşmanlığı mı? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 7. Bölüm
Laleler I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 6. Bölüm
Hüsrev Hatemi'nin Hayatı I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 5. Bölüm
Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar ve Eserleri I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 4. Bölüm
Ramazan ve İnsan I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 3. Bölüm
Kitap ve İnsan İlişkisi I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 2. Bölüm
Kitap insanı nasıl değiştirir? I Millet Kıraathanesi 17 Temmuz 2023 1. Bölüm

Sinema ve Seyirci | Millet Kıraathanesi

Millet Kıraathanesi'ne bu hafta Yazar ve Film Eleştirmeni Suat Köcer konuk oldu.

Millet Kıraathanesi yeni bölümüyle sizlerle...

